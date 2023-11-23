Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 971.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 978.3 and closed at 971.4. The stock's high for the day was 978.3 and the low was 966. Bharti Airtel has a market capitalization of 544723.7 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 976 and the 52-week low is 736.2. On the BSE, there were 37,917 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹971.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total of 37,917 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 971.4.

