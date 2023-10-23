comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets, Investors Worried
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets, Investors Worried

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 945.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 940 and closed at 942.7. The stock reached a high of 947.65 and a low of 937.45. The market capitalization of the company stands at 530,741.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 961.35 and 736.2 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 305,861.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:45:31 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹940.9, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹945.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 940.9. There has been a decrease of 0.44% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.2.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34:35 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days948.05
10 Days947.44
20 Days934.16
50 Days901.61
100 Days882.58
300 Days829.24
23 Oct 2023, 01:27:09 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today is 940.6 and the high price is 949.

23 Oct 2023, 01:25:42 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.2 (-8.16%) & 43.95 (-5.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹941.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹945.1

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 941.9, with a percentage change of -0.34 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and by 3.2. This data indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:16 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹941.7, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹945.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 941.7. There has been a decrease of 0.36% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.4.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41:28 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.75 as against previous close of 946.4

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, has a spot price of 941.9. The bid price stands at 943.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 943.65. The offer quantity is 950, and the bid quantity is 1900. With an open interest of 22,497,900, Bharti Airtel is sought after in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:11 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel940.85-4.25-0.45961.35736.2524261.82
Vodafone Idea11.31-0.45-3.8312.455.755056.73
Tata Communications1632.2-76.95-4.51956.851157.146517.7
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.7-4.28-4.6114.2549.817340.21
Tanla Platforms1036.65-30.85-2.891317.7506.113932.61
23 Oct 2023, 12:19:11 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of 941 and a high price of 949 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09:51 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101010
Buy10101010
Hold3333
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:05:11 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.05 (-4.93%) & 45.7 (-1.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹943.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹945.1

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 943.95. There has been a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 1.15.

Click here for Bharti Airtel News

23 Oct 2023, 11:29:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.75 as against previous close of 946.4

Bharti Airtel, currently trading at a spot price of 942.8, has a bid price of 944.5 and an offer price of 944.95. The offer quantity stands at 950, while the bid quantity is 1900. The stock has a significant open interest of 24,845,350 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:14:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 941.25 and the high price was 949.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11:02 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹942.45, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹945.1

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 942.45. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, indicating a decrease of 2.65 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:51 AM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.4 (-3.61%) & 47.25 (+1.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel943.1-2.0-0.21961.35736.2525515.56
Vodafone Idea11.39-0.37-3.1512.455.755446.17
Tata Communications1625.45-83.7-4.91956.851157.146325.33
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.98-4.0-4.3114.2549.817394.95
Tanla Platforms1030.35-37.15-3.481317.7506.113847.94
23 Oct 2023, 10:33:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹942.6, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹945.1

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 942.6 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14:44 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was 942.65, while the high price was 949.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:30 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.75 as against previous close of 946.4

Bharti Airtel, currently trading at a spot price of 944.4, has a bid price of 947.05 and an offer price of 947.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 950. The stock has an open interest of 24,890,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹945.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹945.1

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 945.1. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:51 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.94%
3 Months8.78%
6 Months23.52%
YTD17.26%
1 Year19.21%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05:06 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹947.3, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹942.7

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 947.3, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹942.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 305,861 shares. The closing price for the stock was 942.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App