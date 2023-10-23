Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets, Investors Worried

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹940.9, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹945.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹940.9. There has been a decrease of 0.44% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.2.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 948.05 10 Days 947.44 20 Days 934.16 50 Days 901.61 100 Days 882.58 300 Days 829.24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today is ₹940.6 and the high price is ₹949.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.2 (-8.16%) & ₹43.95 (-5.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 955.75 as against previous close of 946.4 Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, has a spot price of 941.9. The bid price stands at 943.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 943.65. The offer quantity is 950, and the bid quantity is 1900. With an open interest of 22,497,900, Bharti Airtel is sought after in the market.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 940.85 -4.25 -0.45 961.35 736.2 524261.82 Vodafone Idea 11.31 -0.45 -3.83 12.45 5.7 55056.73 Tata Communications 1632.2 -76.95 -4.5 1956.85 1157.1 46517.7 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 88.7 -4.28 -4.6 114.25 49.8 17340.21 Tanla Platforms 1036.65 -30.85 -2.89 1317.7 506.1 13932.61

Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 10 Buy 10 10 10 10 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.94% 3 Months 8.78% 6 Months 23.52% YTD 17.26% 1 Year 19.21%

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹947.3, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹942.7 The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹947.3, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.