Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 877.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹876.25 and closed at ₹877.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹876.25, while the lowest was ₹866.95. The market capitalization for Bharti Airtel is currently at ₹484,819.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55, and the 52-week low is ₹710. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 60,457.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:03:32 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹877.45 on last trading day
