Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 884.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 885 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 879.95 and closed at 884.8. The stock reached a high of 892.2 and a low of 874.85. The market capitalization of the company is 494,702.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 895.25 and 649.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 759,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:00:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹884.8 yesterday

On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 759,269. The closing price of the shares was 884.8.

