Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 884.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 885 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹879.95 and closed at ₹884.8. The stock reached a high of ₹892.2 and a low of ₹874.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹494,702.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹895.25 and ₹649.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 759,269 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:00:17 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹884.8 yesterday
