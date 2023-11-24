Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹969.35 and closed at ₹969.3. The stock reached a high of ₹980.85 and a low of ₹964. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel stands at ₹549,949.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹978.3, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 291,611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹978.65, with a net change of 9.35 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 291,611 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹969.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!