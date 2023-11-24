Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 969.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 969.35 and closed at 969.3. The stock reached a high of 980.85 and a low of 964. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel stands at 549,949.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 978.3, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 291,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹978.65, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹969.3

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 978.65, with a net change of 9.35 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.

24 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹969.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 291,611 shares. The closing price for the stock was 969.3.

