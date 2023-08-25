Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹868.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹875.2 and a low of ₹864.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹486,188.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹901.55, while the 52-week low was ₹710. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,155 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel August futures opened at 867.85 as against previous close of 868.3 Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 864.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 865.4, while the offer price is 865.85. There is a higher bid quantity of 1900 compared to the offer quantity of 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 37,422,400, indicating a high level of market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹866.1, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹869.45 The current data shows that Bharti Airtel's stock price is ₹866.1. There has been a 0.39% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.35. Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹863.8, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹869.45 The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹863.8, with a net change of -5.65 and a percent change of -0.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session. Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.49% 3 Months 0.21% 6 Months 13.96% YTD 7.86% 1 Year 17.69% Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹869.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹868 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹869.75. It has experienced a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 1.75. Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹868 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,155. The closing price of the stock was ₹868. Share Via