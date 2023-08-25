Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹868.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹875.2 and a low of ₹864.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹486,188.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹901.55, while the 52-week low was ₹710. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.