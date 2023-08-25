Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 869.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 868.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 875.2 and a low of 864.45. The market capitalization of the company was 486,188.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 901.55, while the 52-week low was 710. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel August futures opened at 867.85 as against previous close of 868.3

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 864.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 865.4, while the offer price is 865.85. There is a higher bid quantity of 1900 compared to the offer quantity of 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 37,422,400, indicating a high level of market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹866.1, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹869.45

The current data shows that Bharti Airtel's stock price is 866.1. There has been a 0.39% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.35.

Click here for Bharti Airtel Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹863.8, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹869.45

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 863.8, with a net change of -5.65 and a percent change of -0.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months0.21%
6 Months13.96%
YTD7.86%
1 Year17.69%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹869.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹868

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 869.75. It has experienced a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 1.75.

25 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹868 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,155. The closing price of the stock was 868.

