Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 885.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 886.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹882.7 and closed at ₹885.85. The stock had a high of ₹892.65 and a low of ₹880.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹495,463.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.25 and the 52-week low is ₹649.35. On the BSE, there were 16,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:05:45 AM IST
