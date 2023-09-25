Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock plummets in today's trading session

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 918.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 912.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 919.85 and closed at 918.1. The stock had a high of 922.7 and a low of 904.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 511,300.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 948 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹912.6, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹918.1

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 912.6. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -5.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹918.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 61,487 shares, with a closing price of 918.1.

