Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Rise as Trading Turns Positive

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹981.15 and closed at ₹978.4. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹998.65, while the lowest price was ₹976. The market capitalization of the company is ₹556,218.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 139,504 shares.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹992 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the net change in price is 2.75. This data indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|0.79%
|6 Months
|15.76%
|YTD
|22.76%
|1 Year
|21.18%
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹989.25, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and the actual increase in price is 10.85.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 139,504 shares and closed at a price of ₹978.4.
