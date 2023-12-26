Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Rise as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 989.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 981.15 and closed at 978.4. The highest price recorded during the day was 998.65, while the lowest price was 976. The market capitalization of the company is 556,218.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 139,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹992, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹989.25

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 992 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the net change in price is 2.75. This data indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months0.79%
6 Months15.76%
YTD22.76%
1 Year21.18%
26 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹989.25, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹978.4

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 989.25, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and the actual increase in price is 10.85.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹978.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 139,504 shares and closed at a price of 978.4.

