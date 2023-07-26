Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 887.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The share price of Bharti Airtel opened at ₹887 and closed at ₹887.85. The high for the day was ₹894.15, while the low was ₹879.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹494,177.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.25, and the 52-week low is ₹664.25. The BSE volume for the day was 25,104 shares.
26 Jul 2023, 08:13:58 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹887.85 yesterday
