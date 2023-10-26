Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹910, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹922.55

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹924.1 and closed at ₹939.75. The stock reached a high of ₹939.5 and a low of ₹919. The market capitalization of the company is ₹517,900.61 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹961.35 and a low of ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 479,235 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹910, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹922.55 Today, the closing price of Bharti Airtel stock was ₹910, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous day's closing price of ₹922.55. The net change in the stock price was -12.55.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 910.0 -12.55 -1.36 961.35 736.2 507071.53 Vodafone Idea 10.73 -0.13 -1.2 12.45 5.7 52233.31 Tata Communications 1559.15 -22.3 -1.41 1956.85 1157.1 44435.78 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.54 -2.05 -2.34 109.1 49.8 16722.45 Tanla Platforms 965.75 15.6 1.64 1317.7 506.1 12979.71

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharti Airtel today had a low of ₹900.75 and a high of ₹923.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 923.2 as against previous close of 925.35 Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company in India, has a current spot price of 905. The bid price is 905.9, while the offer price is 906.15. There is an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 1900. The open interest stands at 12,733,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Bharti Airtel Ltd stock reached its 52 week low price of 735.80 and its 52 week high price of 960.25.

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹903.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹903.45 with a percent change of -2.07. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.07% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -19.1, indicating a decrease of ₹19.1 from the previous closing price.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-99.29%) & ₹0.05 (-96.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (+523.53%) & ₹0.9 (+100.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 909.3 -13.25 -1.44 961.35 736.2 506681.48 Vodafone Idea 10.71 -0.15 -1.38 12.45 5.7 52135.95 Tata Communications 1557.95 -23.5 -1.49 1956.85 1157.1 44401.58 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.29 -2.3 -2.63 109.1 49.8 16673.58 Tanla Platforms 978.15 28.0 2.95 1317.7 506.1 13146.37

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹909.35, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹909.35. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.2.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹903.95 and the high price is ₹923.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 923.2 as against previous close of 925.35 Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 911.2. The bid price stands at 912.8, with a bid quantity of 1900. The offer price is 913.1, with an offer quantity of 950. The stock has an open interest of 11,934,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹912, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹922.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹912. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹10.55. Click here for Bharti Airtel Key Metrics

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 946.89 10 Days 948.93 20 Days 935.59 50 Days 902.73 100 Days 883.79 300 Days 830.08

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharti Airtel stock today was ₹903.95, while the high price reached ₹923.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-91.43%) & ₹0.05 (-96.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.0 (+135.29%) & ₹0.75 (+66.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹914.8, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data shows that Bharti Airtel stock is trading at a price of ₹914.8. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.75, suggesting a decline in the stock value. Click here for Bharti Airtel Board Meetings

Bharti Airtel Live Updates BHARTI AIRTEL More Information

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 923.2 as against previous close of 925.35 Bharti Airtel is a telecom company with a spot price of 913. The bid price is 914.9 and the offer price is 915.3. The offer quantity is 950 and the bid quantity is 2850. The stock has an open interest of 10,949,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 915.6 -6.95 -0.75 961.35 736.2 510191.97 Vodafone Idea 10.69 -0.17 -1.57 12.45 5.7 52038.59 Tata Communications 1562.35 -19.1 -1.21 1956.85 1157.1 44526.98 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 85.23 -2.36 -2.69 109.1 49.8 16661.85 Tanla Platforms 937.15 -13.0 -1.37 1317.7 506.1 12595.33

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹911.6, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹922.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹911.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.19%, resulting in a net change of -10.95.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 10 Buy 10 10 10 10 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹903.95 and a high of ₹923 on the current day.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-97.14%) & ₹0.05 (-96.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.45 (+514.71%) & ₹1.9 (+322.22%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹908.8, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹908.8. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.75 in the stock price.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 906.95 -15.6 -1.69 961.35 736.2 505372.01 Vodafone Idea 10.61 -0.25 -2.3 12.45 5.7 51649.15 Tata Communications 1555.25 -26.2 -1.66 1956.85 1157.1 44324.63 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 84.16 -3.43 -3.92 109.1 49.8 16452.67 Tanla Platforms 932.0 -18.15 -1.91 1317.7 506.1 12526.11

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 923.2 as against previous close of 925.35 Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 906.1. The bid price is 908.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 908.4. The bid and offer quantities are both at 950. The open interest for the stock stands at 10,559,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹905.1, while the high price is ₹923.

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹906.25, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹922.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹906.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.77, resulting in a net change of -16.3. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-95.0%) & ₹0.05 (-96.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.75 (+355.88%) & ₹0.9 (+100.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 911.1 -11.45 -1.24 961.35 736.2 507684.48 Vodafone Idea 10.66 -0.2 -1.84 12.45 5.7 51892.55 Tata Communications 1556.25 -25.2 -1.59 1956.85 1157.1 44353.13 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 84.42 -3.17 -3.62 109.1 49.8 16503.5 Tanla Platforms 935.0 -15.15 -1.59 1317.7 506.1 12566.43

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹909.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹909.55. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 923.2 as against previous close of 925.35 Bharti Airtel, currently trading at a spot price of 914.25, has a bid price of 915.6 and an offer price of 915.85. The offer quantity is 950 shares, while the bid quantity is also 950 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,051,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharti Airtel stock for today was ₹912.55, and the high price was ₹923.

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹914.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹914.35. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decline of ₹8.2 in the stock price.

Bharti Airtel Live Updates BHARTI AIRTEL More Information

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.26% 3 Months 8.04% 6 Months 19.28% YTD 14.45% 1 Year 14.99%

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹923, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹922.55 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹923, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a change of 0.45 points.

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹939.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 479,235. The closing price for the stock was ₹939.75.