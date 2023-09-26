Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Rises in Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹911 and closed at ₹911.2. The stock reached a high of ₹913 and a low of ₹902.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹509,843.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹948, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹916.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|1.92%
|6 Months
|19.51%
|YTD
|12.94%
|1 Year
|18.03%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is ₹910 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.2 from its previous value. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total volume of 26,310 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹911.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!