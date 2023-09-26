Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Rises in Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹911 and closed at ₹911.2. The stock reached a high of ₹913 and a low of ₹902.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹509,843.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹948, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.