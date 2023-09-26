Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Rises in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 910 per share. The stock is currently trading at 916.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 911 and closed at 911.2. The stock reached a high of 913 and a low of 902.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 509,843.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 948, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹916.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹910

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 916.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.1.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months1.92%
6 Months19.51%
YTD12.94%
1 Year18.03%
26 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹910, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹911.2

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 910 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.2 from its previous value. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Bharti Airtel.

26 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹911.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, a total volume of 26,310 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 911.2.

