Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 989.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 996.25 and closed at 989.25. The stock reached a high of 1002.55 and a low of 989.75. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 562,656.26 crore. The 52-week high is 1046.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹989.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE saw a volume of 28,166 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 989.25.

