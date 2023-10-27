Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹915.9, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹905

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹923 and closed at ₹922.55. The stock reached a high of ₹923 and a low of ₹900.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹511,243.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 540,437 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹915.9, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹905 Today, Bharti Airtel's stock closed at ₹915.9, showing a 1.2% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹905. This indicates a net change of 10.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement, reflecting investor confidence in the company.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharti Airtel 915.9 10.9 1.2 961.35 736.2 510359.14 Vodafone Idea 10.88 0.15 1.4 12.45 5.7 52963.5 Tata Communications 1608.7 49.55 3.18 1956.85 1157.1 45847.95 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 86.85 1.31 1.53 109.1 49.8 16978.55 Tanla Platforms 982.25 16.5 1.71 1317.7 506.1 13201.48

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹906.35, while the high price is ₹918.

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 910.65 Bharti Airtel's spot price is currently at 914.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 920.25, while the offer price is 920.5. The offer quantity stands at 1900, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3800, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. Moreover, the stock has a significant open interest of 34,048,000, suggesting strong market participation.

Top active options for Bharti Airtel Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹930.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.7 (+33.66%) & ₹18.6 (+30.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹910.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.45 (-35.49%) & ₹8.95 (-41.69%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 940.58 10 Days 946.31 20 Days 936.21 50 Days 903.70 100 Days 884.44 300 Days 830.59

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹913. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points from the previous trading session.

Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 11 Buy 10 10 10 10 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.97% 3 Months 6.15% 6 Months 15.13% YTD 12.33% 1 Year 12.86%

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹922.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 540,437. The closing price of the stock was ₹922.55.