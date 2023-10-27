comScore
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹915.9, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹905

26 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 905 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti AirtelPremium
Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 923 and closed at 922.55. The stock reached a high of 923 and a low of 900.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 511,243.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 540,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹915.9, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹905

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock closed at 915.9, showing a 1.2% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 905. This indicates a net change of 10.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement, reflecting investor confidence in the company.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27:32 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel915.910.91.2961.35736.2510359.14
Vodafone Idea10.880.151.412.455.752963.5
Tata Communications1608.749.553.181956.851157.145847.95
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra86.851.311.53109.149.816978.55
Tanla Platforms982.2516.51.711317.7506.113201.48
27 Oct 2023, 05:32:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 906.35, while the high price is 918.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36:01 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 910.65

Bharti Airtel's spot price is currently at 914.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 920.25, while the offer price is 920.5. The offer quantity stands at 1900, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 3800, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. Moreover, the stock has a significant open interest of 34,048,000, suggesting strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:00:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹915.15, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹905

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 915.15, with a 1.12% percent change and a net change of 10.15. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has seen a positive net change of 10.15.

27 Oct 2023, 02:46:11 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 930.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.7 (+33.66%) & 18.6 (+30.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 910.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.45 (-35.49%) & 8.95 (-41.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:39 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹915.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 915.2. There has been a 1.13% percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.2.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39:48 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel915.210.21.13961.35736.2509969.08
Vodafone Idea10.890.161.4912.455.753012.18
Tata Communications1607.348.153.091956.851157.145808.05
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra87.351.812.12109.149.817076.29
Tanla Platforms978.813.051.351317.7506.113155.11
27 Oct 2023, 02:19:35 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharti Airtel stock is 906.35, while the high price is 916.80.

27 Oct 2023, 02:02:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 910.65

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 913.8. The bid price is 919.6 with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 919.75 with an offer quantity of 1900. The stock has an open interest of 33,687,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:58:22 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹914.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹905

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 914.45, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 9.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days940.58
10 Days946.31
20 Days936.21
50 Days903.70
100 Days884.44
300 Days830.59
27 Oct 2023, 01:23:57 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 930.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.15 (+18.54%) & 16.45 (+15.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 910.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.15 (-26.68%) & 10.4 (-32.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12:47 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 906.35 and a high of 915.40 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:09:12 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹912, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 912. There has been a 0.77% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:45:46 PM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 910.65

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 912.7. The bid price stands at 918.05 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 918.4 with an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest for this stock is 33,676,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:38:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel911.66.60.73961.35736.2507963.09
Vodafone Idea10.830.10.9312.455.752720.1
Tata Communications1586.8527.71.781956.851157.145225.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra87.732.192.56109.149.817150.58
Tanla Platforms989.123.352.421317.7506.113293.54
27 Oct 2023, 12:25:39 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹913, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹905

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharti Airtel is 913. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points from the previous trading session.

Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:19:36 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharti Airtel reached a low price of 906.35 and a high price of 915.4 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:12:51 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 930.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.7 (+23.9%) & 17.45 (+22.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 910.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.35 (-30.83%) & 9.85 (-35.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 12:05:47 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101011
Buy10101010
Hold3333
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:53:48 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹913.4, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 913.4. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 8.4.

Click here for Bharti Airtel News

27 Oct 2023, 11:34:23 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel913.08.00.88961.35736.2508743.2
Vodafone Idea10.830.10.9312.455.752720.1
Tata Communications1601.8542.72.741956.851157.145652.73
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.142.63.04109.149.817230.73
Tanla Platforms985.0519.32.01317.7506.113239.11
27 Oct 2023, 11:29:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel October futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 910.65

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 913.4. The bid price is 918.5, while the offer price is 918.9. There are 2850 units available for sale at the offer price and 2850 units available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 33,662,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:13:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹913.8, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 913.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase. The net change in stock price is 8.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:10:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 906.35 and the high price is 915.4.

27 Oct 2023, 10:51:09 AM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 930.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.1 (+18.05%) & 16.5 (+15.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 910.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.9 (-22.8%) & 11.0 (-28.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel912.757.750.86961.35736.2508603.89
Vodafone Idea10.72-0.01-0.0912.455.752184.63
Tata Communications1598.038.852.491956.851157.145543.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.222.683.13109.149.817246.37
Tanla Platforms989.023.252.411317.7506.113292.2
27 Oct 2023, 10:31:16 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹912.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 912.75, which represents a percent change of 0.86. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:11:59 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharti Airtel stock is 906.35, while the high price is 913.60.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:48 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:40:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹910, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹922.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 910. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, indicating a decrease of 12.55 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.97%
3 Months6.15%
6 Months15.13%
YTD12.33%
1 Year12.86%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹910, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹922.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 910. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹922.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 540,437. The closing price of the stock was 922.55.

