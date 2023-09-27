Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹905.8 and closed at ₹910. The stock reached a high of ₹920.85 and a low of ₹905.8. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹510,740.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹948 and ₹736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 160,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.