Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹905.8 and closed at ₹910. The stock reached a high of ₹920.85 and a low of ₹905.8. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹510,740.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹948 and ₹736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 160,917 shares.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹911.6, with a small percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6 points.
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,917. The closing price for the shares was ₹910.
