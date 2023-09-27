Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 910 per share. The stock is currently trading at 911.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 905.8 and closed at 910. The stock reached a high of 920.85 and a low of 905.8. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 510,740.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 948 and 736.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 160,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹911.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹910

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 911.6, with a small percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹910 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,917. The closing price for the shares was 910.

