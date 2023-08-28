Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 873.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 869.75 and closed at 869.45. The stock reached a high of 876.25 and a low of 861.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 488,005.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 710. The BSE volume for the day was 722,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹866.95, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹873.4

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 866.95. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.45.

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹873, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹869.45

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 873 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the value of the stock has increased by 3.55.

28 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹869.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a trading volume of 722,632 shares. The closing price for the day was 869.45.

