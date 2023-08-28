Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹869.75 and closed at ₹869.45. The stock reached a high of ₹876.25 and a low of ₹861.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹488,005.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹901.55, while the 52-week low is ₹710. The BSE volume for the day was 722,632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹866.95. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.45.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹873 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the value of the stock has increased by ₹3.55.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel on the BSE had a trading volume of 722,632 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹869.45.
