Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹999.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1024, while the lowest was ₹998.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹574042.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1046.35, and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 52677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹999.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,677. The closing price for the day was ₹999.45.