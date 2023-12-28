Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 999.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1000 and closed at 999.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1024, while the lowest was 998.45. The market capitalization of the company is 574042.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1046.35, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the day was 52677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹999.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,677. The closing price for the day was 999.45.

