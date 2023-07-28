Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel sees bullish trading activity

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 894.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had an opening price of 888.05 and a closing price of 888.35. The stock reached a high of 901.55 and a low of 888.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 500,018.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 896.45, while the 52-week low is 664.25. The BSE volume for the day was 43,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹895.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹894.5

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 895.6 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.

28 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹894.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹888.35

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 894.5 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 6.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.69% and the value has increased by 6.15.

28 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹888.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 43,854 shares and the closing price was 888.35.

