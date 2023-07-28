Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel sees bullish trading activity

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had an opening price of ₹888.05 and a closing price of ₹888.35. The stock reached a high of ₹901.55 and a low of ₹888.05. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹500,018.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹896.45, while the 52-week low is ₹664.25. The BSE volume for the day was 43,854 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹895.6 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹894.5 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 6.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.69% and the value has increased by 6.15.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 43,854 shares and the closing price was ₹888.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!