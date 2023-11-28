Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹966.9 and closed at ₹977.3. The stock reached a high of ₹977.25 and a low of ₹966.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹545,117.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹980.85, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 202,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹977.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 202,156. The closing price for the stock was ₹977.3.