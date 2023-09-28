Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 912.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 919.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 913.75 and closed at 912.15. The stock reached a high of 921 and a low of 907.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 515,222.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 948 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹912.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 111,817. The closing price for the stock was 912.15.

