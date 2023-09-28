Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹913.75 and closed at ₹912.15. The stock reached a high of ₹921 and a low of ₹907.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹515,222.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹948 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.