Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹869, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹873.4 The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹869. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.4. Share Via

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹873.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,247. The closing price for the day was ₹873.4. Share Via