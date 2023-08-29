Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 873.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 869 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹869, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹873.4

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 869. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means the stock has decreased by 4.4.

29 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹873.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,247. The closing price for the day was 873.4.

