Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 972.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 985.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 973.05 and closed at 972.75. The highest price reached during the day was 987.55, while the lowest price was 971.55. The company's market capitalization is 553,827.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 980.85, and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a trading volume of 37,059 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹972.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,059 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 972.75.

