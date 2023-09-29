Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks See a Boost in Trading

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 919.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 926.05 and closed at 919.6. The stock had a high of 932 and a low of 918.8. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 518,275.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 948, while the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹925.05, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹919.6

Based on the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at 925.05. It has experienced a 0.59% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

29 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹919.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel BSE had a volume of 43,067 shares and closed at a price of 919.6.

