Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks See a Boost in Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹926.05 and closed at ₹919.6. The stock had a high of ₹932 and a low of ₹918.8. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently ₹518,275.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹948, while the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, Bharti Airtel stock is priced at ₹925.05. It has experienced a 0.59% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.45.
