Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 870.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 876.95 and closed at 870.25. The highest price reached during the day was 876.95, while the lowest price was 849. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is currently 477,971.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 901.55, while the 52-week low is 710. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel on this day was 11,082,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹870.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,082,541. The closing price for the day was 870.25 per share.

