Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 995.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 995.1 and closed at 985.55. The stock reached a high of 1006.9 and a low of 990.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 559053.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.55 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 315851 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel November futures opened at 992.2 as against previous close of 994.5

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of 998.55. The bid price stands at 997.0 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 997.2 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock's open interest is at 13,340,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹998.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹995.5

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 998.6 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% and a net gain of 3.1. However, without further information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months12.9%
6 Months17.12%
YTD23.48%
1 Year19.09%
30 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹994.85, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹985.55

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 994.85, which represents a percent change of 0.94. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous value. The net change is 9.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.3 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Bharti Airtel stock is performing positively in the market.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹985.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company recorded a trading volume of 315,851 shares. The closing price for the stock was 985.55.

