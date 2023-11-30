Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹995.1 and closed at ₹985.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1006.9 and a low of ₹990.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹559053.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.55 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 315851 shares on the BSE.
Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹998.55. The bid price stands at ₹997.0 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is ₹997.2 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock's open interest is at 13,340,850.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹998.6 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% and a net gain of 3.1. However, without further information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|12.9%
|6 Months
|17.12%
|YTD
|23.48%
|1 Year
|19.09%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹994.85, which represents a percent change of 0.94. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous value. The net change is 9.3, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹9.3 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Bharti Airtel stock is performing positively in the market.
On the last day of Bharti Airtel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company recorded a trading volume of 315,851 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹985.55.
