Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 905 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 912.95 and closed at 905. The stock reached a high of 918 and a low of 906.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 514,557.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 67,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹915.9, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹905

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 915.9 with a percentage change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 10.9.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹905 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 67,834 shares. The closing price for the stock was 905.

