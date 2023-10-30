Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹912.95 and closed at ₹905. The stock reached a high of ₹918 and a low of ₹906.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is ₹514,557.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹961.35 and the 52-week low is ₹736.2. The BSE volume for Bharti Airtel was 67,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.