Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 855.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹862.85 and closed at ₹855.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹862.85, while the lowest price was ₹856.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55, and the 52-week low is ₹710. The BSE volume for the day was 39,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:14:15 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹855.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 39,365. The closing price for the stock was ₹855.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!