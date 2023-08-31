comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 855.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 862.85 and closed at 855.05. The highest price reached during the day was 862.85, while the lowest price was 856.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 901.55, and the 52-week low is 710. The BSE volume for the day was 39,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:14:15 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹855.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 39,365. The closing price for the stock was 855.05.

