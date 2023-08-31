Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹862.85 and closed at ₹855.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹862.85, while the lowest price was ₹856.55. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹901.55, and the 52-week low is ₹710. The BSE volume for the day was 39,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
