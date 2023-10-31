Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 914.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel

On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 916 and closed at 914.55. The stock had a high of 931.75 and a low of 910.65. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel is 520,175.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 961.35 and the 52-week low is 736.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 188,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹925.9, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹914.55

The current data for Bharti Airtel stock shows that the stock price is 925.9, which is a 1.24% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.35 points. This data indicates that Bharti Airtel's stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹914.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharti Airtel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,488. The closing price of the stock was 914.55.

