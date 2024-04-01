Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1224.7 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1238.65. The high for the day was ₹1238.65, and the low was ₹1220.35. The market capitalization stood at 698686.9 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1244.95, and the 52-week low was ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 92209 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
Today, Bharti Airtel stock closed at ₹1218.95, which is a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -10.1 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1229.05.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.95
|-10.1
|-0.82
|1244.95
|738.7
|679225.1
|Vodafone Idea
|14.02
|0.78
|5.89
|18.42
|5.7
|68248.92
|Tata Communications
|2036.85
|25.6
|1.27
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58050.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.18
|5.22
|7.06
|109.1
|49.8
|15479.12
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|389.0
|25.3
|6.96
|491.15
|96.2
|12484.5
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1207.8 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1216.2 with a bid price of 1225.0 and an offer price of 1225.4. The stock has a strong demand with a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 31,834,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 742.05 and a 52-week high price of 1245.00. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1215.6, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
As of the latest data, Bharti Airtel stock is trading at ₹1215.6, which represents a decrease of 1.09% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.45. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to assess the stock's performance.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.85 (-37.1%) & ₹16.05 (-32.99%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹16.7 (+19.71%) & ₹24.2 (+16.63%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1214.55
|-14.5
|-1.18
|1244.95
|738.7
|676773.33
|Vodafone Idea
|13.96
|0.72
|5.44
|18.42
|5.7
|67956.85
|Tata Communications
|2031.25
|20.0
|0.99
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57890.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.8
|4.84
|6.54
|109.1
|49.8
|15404.83
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|379.35
|15.65
|4.3
|491.15
|96.2
|12174.8
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1216.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1216.5, experiencing a decrease of -1.02% with a net change of -12.55.
Click here for Bharti Airtel Shareholdings
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock's high for the day was ₹1230.45 and the low was ₹1207.8.
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1213.45 with a bid price of 1221.9 and an offer price of 1222.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,480,150.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.6, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1211.6 with a percent change of -1.42% and a net change of -17.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1225.48
|10 Days
|1222.79
|20 Days
|1193.73
|50 Days
|1157.14
|100 Days
|1077.74
|300 Days
|980.64
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.0 (-46.24%) & ₹13.8 (-42.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.95 (+35.84%) & ₹27.85 (+34.22%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was ₹1207.8, while the high price reached ₹1230.45.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1211 with a percent change of -1.47% and a net change of -18.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Bharti Airtel Board Meetings
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1217.55, with a bid price of 1225.35 and an offer price of 1225.95. The offer quantity is 1900 and the bid quantity is 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,139,100 contracts, reflecting strong investor interest and trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1217.5
|-11.55
|-0.94
|1244.95
|738.7
|678417.13
|Vodafone Idea
|14.17
|0.93
|7.02
|18.42
|5.7
|68979.12
|Tata Communications
|2032.55
|21.3
|1.06
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57927.67
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.0
|4.04
|5.46
|109.1
|49.8
|15248.44
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|375.65
|11.95
|3.29
|491.15
|96.2
|12056.05
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1217.1 with a percent change of -0.97% and a net change of -11.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1214 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (-35.48%) & ₹16.45 (-31.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.9 (+20.0%) & ₹16.9 (+21.15%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1216.65, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1216.65 with a net change of -12.4 and a percent change of -1.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1219.85
|-9.2
|-0.75
|1244.95
|738.7
|679726.6
|Vodafone Idea
|13.91
|0.67
|5.06
|18.42
|5.7
|67713.45
|Tata Communications
|2019.65
|8.4
|0.42
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57560.03
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.51
|3.55
|4.8
|109.1
|49.8
|15152.64
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|376.25
|12.55
|3.45
|491.15
|96.2
|12075.31
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1220.45. The bid price is 1228.35 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 1228.85 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,115,350, indicating strong market interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of ₹1217.8 and a high price of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1221.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1221.95 with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.1 (-23.66%) & ₹19.65 (-17.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹14.15 (+1.43%) & ₹21.2 (+2.17%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1221.5
|-7.55
|-0.61
|1244.95
|738.7
|680646.02
|Vodafone Idea
|13.78
|0.54
|4.08
|18.42
|5.7
|67080.61
|Tata Communications
|2014.85
|3.6
|0.18
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57423.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.85
|2.89
|3.91
|109.1
|49.8
|15023.62
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|375.25
|11.55
|3.18
|491.15
|96.2
|12043.21
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1226.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1226.85 with a net change of -2.2 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1217.8 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.9 with a bid price of 1231.95 and an offer price of 1232.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 1900 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 30,920,600. Investors are actively participating in the buying and selling of Bharti Airtel shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1224.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1229.05
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1224.95 with a net change of -4.1 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|16.51%
|6 Months
|32.73%
|YTD
|19.03%
|1 Year
|65.22%
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1224.7
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1236.2, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1224.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 92209 shares with a closing price of ₹1224.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!