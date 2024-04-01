Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's 1229.05

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1224.7 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1238.65. The high for the day was ₹1238.65, and the low was ₹1220.35. The market capitalization stood at 698686.9 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1244.95, and the 52-week low was ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 92209 shares.
Today, Bharti Airtel stock closed at ₹1218.95, which is a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -10.1 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1229.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.95
|-10.1
|-0.82
|1244.95
|738.7
|679225.1
|Vodafone Idea
|14.02
|0.78
|5.89
|18.42
|5.7
|68248.92
|Tata Communications
|2036.85
|25.6
|1.27
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58050.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.18
|5.22
|7.06
|109.1
|49.8
|15479.12
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|389.0
|25.3
|6.96
|491.15
|96.2
|12484.5
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1207.8 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1216.2 with a bid price of 1225.0 and an offer price of 1225.4. The stock has a strong demand with a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 31,834,500.
Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 742.05 and a 52-week high price of 1245.00. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
As of the latest data, Bharti Airtel stock is trading at ₹1215.6, which represents a decrease of 1.09% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.45. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to assess the stock's performance.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.85 (-37.1%) & ₹16.05 (-32.99%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹16.7 (+19.71%) & ₹24.2 (+16.63%) respectively.
|Bharti Airtel
|1214.55
|-14.5
|-1.18
|1244.95
|738.7
|676773.33
|Vodafone Idea
|13.96
|0.72
|5.44
|18.42
|5.7
|67956.85
|Tata Communications
|2031.25
|20.0
|0.99
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57890.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.8
|4.84
|6.54
|109.1
|49.8
|15404.83
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|379.35
|15.65
|4.3
|491.15
|96.2
|12174.8
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1216.5, experiencing a decrease of -1.02% with a net change of -12.55.
Bharti Airtel stock's high for the day was ₹1230.45 and the low was ₹1207.8.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1213.45 with a bid price of 1221.9 and an offer price of 1222.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,480,150.
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1211.6 with a percent change of -1.42% and a net change of -17.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1225.48
|10 Days
|1222.79
|20 Days
|1193.73
|50 Days
|1157.14
|100 Days
|1077.74
|300 Days
|980.64
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.0 (-46.24%) & ₹13.8 (-42.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.95 (+35.84%) & ₹27.85 (+34.22%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was ₹1207.8, while the high price reached ₹1230.45.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1211 with a percent change of -1.47% and a net change of -18.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1217.55, with a bid price of 1225.35 and an offer price of 1225.95. The offer quantity is 1900 and the bid quantity is 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,139,100 contracts, reflecting strong investor interest and trading activity.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1217.5
|-11.55
|-0.94
|1244.95
|738.7
|678417.13
|Vodafone Idea
|14.17
|0.93
|7.02
|18.42
|5.7
|68979.12
|Tata Communications
|2032.55
|21.3
|1.06
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57927.67
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.0
|4.04
|5.46
|109.1
|49.8
|15248.44
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|375.65
|11.95
|3.29
|491.15
|96.2
|12056.05
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1217.1 with a percent change of -0.97% and a net change of -11.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1214 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (-35.48%) & ₹16.45 (-31.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.9 (+20.0%) & ₹16.9 (+21.15%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1216.65 with a net change of -12.4 and a percent change of -1.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Bharti Airtel
|1219.85
|-9.2
|-0.75
|1244.95
|738.7
|679726.6
|Vodafone Idea
|13.91
|0.67
|5.06
|18.42
|5.7
|67713.45
|Tata Communications
|2019.65
|8.4
|0.42
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57560.03
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.51
|3.55
|4.8
|109.1
|49.8
|15152.64
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|376.25
|12.55
|3.45
|491.15
|96.2
|12075.31
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1220.45. The bid price is 1228.35 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 1228.85 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,115,350, indicating strong market interest.
Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of ₹1217.8 and a high price of ₹1230.45 on the current day.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1221.95 with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.1 (-23.66%) & ₹19.65 (-17.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹14.15 (+1.43%) & ₹21.2 (+2.17%) respectively.
|Bharti Airtel
|1221.5
|-7.55
|-0.61
|1244.95
|738.7
|680646.02
|Vodafone Idea
|13.78
|0.54
|4.08
|18.42
|5.7
|67080.61
|Tata Communications
|2014.85
|3.6
|0.18
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57423.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.85
|2.89
|3.91
|109.1
|49.8
|15023.62
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|375.25
|11.55
|3.18
|491.15
|96.2
|12043.21
The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is ₹1226.85 with a net change of -2.2 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1217.8 and a high of ₹1230.45 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.9 with a bid price of 1231.95 and an offer price of 1232.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 1900 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 30,920,600. Investors are actively participating in the buying and selling of Bharti Airtel shares.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1224.95 with a net change of -4.1 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|16.51%
|6 Months
|32.73%
|YTD
|19.03%
|1 Year
|65.22%
Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at ₹1236.2, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 92209 shares with a closing price of ₹1224.7.
