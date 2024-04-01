Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's 1229.05

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1229.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel closed at 1224.7 on the last trading day with an open price of 1238.65. The high for the day was 1238.65, and the low was 1220.35. The market capitalization stood at 698686.9 cr. The 52-week high was 1244.95, and the 52-week low was 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 92209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

Today, Bharti Airtel stock closed at 1218.95, which is a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -10.1 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was 1229.05.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.95-10.1-0.821244.95738.7679225.1
Vodafone Idea14.020.785.8918.425.768248.92
Tata Communications2036.8525.61.272036.951175.058050.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.185.227.06109.149.815479.12
Railtel Corporation Of India389.025.36.96491.1596.212484.5
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1207.8 and a high of 1230.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1216.2 with a bid price of 1225.0 and an offer price of 1225.4. The stock has a strong demand with a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 1900. The open interest for Bharti Airtel stands at 31,834,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Bharti Airtel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 742.05 and a 52-week high price of 1245.00. This data indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1215.6, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

As of the latest data, Bharti Airtel stock is trading at 1215.6, which represents a decrease of 1.09% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.45. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to assess the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.85 (-37.1%) & 16.05 (-32.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 16.7 (+19.71%) & 24.2 (+16.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1214.55-14.5-1.181244.95738.7676773.33
Vodafone Idea13.960.725.4418.425.767956.85
Tata Communications2031.2520.00.992036.951175.057890.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.84.846.54109.149.815404.83
Railtel Corporation Of India379.3515.654.3491.1596.212174.8
01 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1216.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 1216.5, experiencing a decrease of -1.02% with a net change of -12.55.

01 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's high for the day was 1230.45 and the low was 1207.8.

01 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1213.45 with a bid price of 1221.9 and an offer price of 1222.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,480,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.6, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1211.6 with a percent change of -1.42% and a net change of -17.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1225.48
10 Days1222.79
20 Days1193.73
50 Days1157.14
100 Days1077.74
300 Days980.64
01 Apr 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.0 (-46.24%) & 13.8 (-42.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.95 (+35.84%) & 27.85 (+34.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was 1207.8, while the high price reached 1230.45.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1211 with a percent change of -1.47% and a net change of -18.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1217.55, with a bid price of 1225.35 and an offer price of 1225.95. The offer quantity is 1900 and the bid quantity is 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,139,100 contracts, reflecting strong investor interest and trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.5-11.55-0.941244.95738.7678417.13
Vodafone Idea14.170.937.0218.425.768979.12
Tata Communications2032.5521.31.062036.951175.057927.67
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.04.045.46109.149.815248.44
Railtel Corporation Of India375.6511.953.29491.1596.212056.05
01 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1217.1 with a percent change of -0.97% and a net change of -11.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 1214 and a high of 1230.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.0 (-35.48%) & 16.45 (-31.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.9 (+20.0%) & 16.9 (+21.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy8889
Hold7773
Sell1113
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1216.65, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1216.65 with a net change of -12.4 and a percent change of -1.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1219.85-9.2-0.751244.95738.7679726.6
Vodafone Idea13.910.675.0618.425.767713.45
Tata Communications2019.658.40.422036.951175.057560.03
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.513.554.8109.149.815152.64
Railtel Corporation Of India376.2512.553.45491.1596.212075.31
01 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1220.45. The bid price is 1228.35 with a bid quantity of 1900, while the offer price is 1228.85 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,115,350, indicating strong market interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock had a low price of 1217.8 and a high price of 1230.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1221.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1221.95 with a percent change of -0.58% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.1 (-23.66%) & 19.65 (-17.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 14.15 (+1.43%) & 21.2 (+2.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1221.5-7.55-0.611244.95738.7680646.02
Vodafone Idea13.780.544.0818.425.767080.61
Tata Communications2014.853.60.182036.951175.057423.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.852.893.91109.149.815023.62
Railtel Corporation Of India375.2511.553.18491.1596.212043.21
01 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1226.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current price of Bharti Airtel stock is 1226.85 with a net change of -2.2 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1217.8 and a high of 1230.45 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1237.05 as against previous close of 1239.15

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.9 with a bid price of 1231.95 and an offer price of 1232.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 1900 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 30,920,600. Investors are actively participating in the buying and selling of Bharti Airtel shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1224.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1224.95 with a net change of -4.1 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months16.51%
6 Months32.73%
YTD19.03%
1 Year65.22%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1236.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1224.7

Bharti Airtel stock is currently priced at 1236.2, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1224.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 92209 shares with a closing price of 1224.7.

