Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹ 1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹ 1229.05

27 min read . 06:32 PM IST Trade

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1229.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.