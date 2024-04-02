Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock takes a hit as it trades negatively today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1227.95 and closed at ₹1229.05. The high for the day was ₹1230.45 and the low was ₹1207.8. The market capitalization was ₹688937.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1244.95 and a 52-week low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 86752 shares.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1231.45 as against previous close of 1226.45
Bharti Airtel's spot price is 1211.6 with a bid price of 1219.7 and an offer price of 1220.3. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,879,150.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1212.0
|-5.8
|-0.48
|1244.95
|738.7
|675352.42
|Vodafone Idea
|13.72
|-0.3
|-2.14
|18.42
|5.7
|66788.53
|Tata Communications
|2060.35
|23.5
|1.15
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58719.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.45
|0.27
|0.34
|109.1
|49.8
|15531.9
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|389.45
|0.55
|0.14
|491.15
|96.2
|12498.95
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.4, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1217.8
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at ₹1211.4, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -6.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was ₹1208.95, and the high price was ₹1225.45.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.2 (-23.51%) & ₹15.6 (-21.21%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.95 (+8.95%) & ₹17.0 (+10.03%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1211.4 with a bid price of 1218.85 and an offer price of 1219.4. The open interest stands at 31,838,300, indicating strong market interest. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950, reflecting balanced demand and supply dynamics.
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.15 (-8.33%) & ₹22.5 (-6.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.35 (+1.97%) & ₹15.8 (+2.27%) respectively.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.4 with a bid price of 1223.95 and an offer price of 1224.5. The stock has a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 950. With an open interest of 31,839,250, Bharti Airtel is showing strong trading activity and investor interest in the market.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|17.34%
|6 Months
|31.41%
|YTD
|17.94%
|1 Year
|62.53%
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1229.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 86752 shares with a closing price of ₹1229.05.
