Active Stocks
Tue Apr 02 2024 15:53:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,479.95 0.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 767.35 1.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.50 -0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,004.30 1.23%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock takes a hit as it trades negatively today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock takes a hit as it trades negatively today

13 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1227.95 and closed at 1229.05. The high for the day was 1230.45 and the low was 1207.8. The market capitalization was 688937.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 1244.95 and a 52-week low of 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 86752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51:39 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:41:58 PM IST

Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1231.45 as against previous close of 1226.45

Bharti Airtel's spot price is 1211.6 with a bid price of 1219.7 and an offer price of 1220.3. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,879,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:33:21 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1212.0-5.8-0.481244.95738.7675352.42
Vodafone Idea13.72-0.3-2.1418.425.766788.53
Tata Communications2060.3523.51.152036.951175.058719.98
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.450.270.34109.149.815531.9
Railtel Corporation Of India389.450.550.14491.1596.212498.95
02 Apr 2024, 12:21:29 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211.4, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1217.8

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at 1211.4, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -6.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:13:10 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was 1208.95, and the high price was 1225.45.

02 Apr 2024, 12:02:17 PM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.2 (-23.51%) & 15.6 (-21.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.95 (+8.95%) & 17.0 (+10.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:48 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1211, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1217.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1211, with a net change of -6.8 and a percent change of -0.56%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1211.0-6.8-0.561244.95738.7674795.19
Vodafone Idea13.72-0.3-2.1418.425.766788.53
Tata Communications2048.211.350.562036.951175.058373.7
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.14-0.04-0.05109.149.815471.3
Railtel Corporation Of India384.25-4.65-1.2491.1596.212332.06
02 Apr 2024, 11:21:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1231.45 as against previous close of 1226.45

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1211.4 with a bid price of 1218.85 and an offer price of 1219.4. The open interest stands at 31,838,300, indicating strong market interest. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950, reflecting balanced demand and supply dynamics.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:11:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1208.95 and a high of 1225.45 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:01:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1210.2, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1217.8

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at 1210.2 with a percent change of -0.62% and a net change of -7.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:41:43 AM IST

Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1230.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.15 (-8.33%) & 22.5 (-6.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 23.35 (+1.97%) & 15.8 (+2.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.450.650.051244.95738.7678946.49
Vodafone Idea13.69-0.33-2.3518.425.766642.49
Tata Communications2039.52.650.132036.951175.058125.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.02-0.16-0.2109.149.815447.84
Railtel Corporation Of India384.75-4.15-1.07491.1596.212348.11
02 Apr 2024, 10:24:27 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1217.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1217.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1217.6 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:11:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's low price for the day was 1213.5, while the high price reached 1225.45.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel April futures opened at 1231.45 as against previous close of 1226.45

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.4 with a bid price of 1223.95 and an offer price of 1224.5. The stock has a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 950. With an open interest of 31,839,250, Bharti Airtel is showing strong trading activity and investor interest in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1223.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1217.8

The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is 1223.95 with a net change of 6.15 (0.51%). This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.28%
3 Months17.34%
6 Months31.41%
YTD17.94%
1 Year62.53%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1218.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1229.05

The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is 1218.95 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -10.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:01:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1229.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 86752 shares with a closing price of 1229.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App