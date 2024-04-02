Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock takes a hit as it trades negatively today

LIVE UPDATES

13 min read . 12:51 PM IST Trade

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.