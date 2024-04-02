Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock takes a hit as it trades negatively today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1227.95 and closed at ₹1229.05. The high for the day was ₹1230.45 and the low was ₹1207.8. The market capitalization was ₹688937.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1244.95 and a 52-week low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 86752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel's spot price is 1211.6 with a bid price of 1219.7 and an offer price of 1220.3. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950. The open interest stands at 31,879,150.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1212.0
|-5.8
|-0.48
|1244.95
|738.7
|675352.42
|Vodafone Idea
|13.72
|-0.3
|-2.14
|18.42
|5.7
|66788.53
|Tata Communications
|2060.35
|23.5
|1.15
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58719.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.45
|0.27
|0.34
|109.1
|49.8
|15531.9
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|389.45
|0.55
|0.14
|491.15
|96.2
|12498.95
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at ₹1211.4, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -6.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Bharti Airtel AGM
Bharti Airtel stock's low price today was ₹1208.95, and the high price was ₹1225.45.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.2 (-23.51%) & ₹15.6 (-21.21%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.95 (+8.95%) & ₹17.0 (+10.03%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1211, with a net change of -6.8 and a percent change of -0.56%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1211.0
|-6.8
|-0.56
|1244.95
|738.7
|674795.19
|Vodafone Idea
|13.72
|-0.3
|-2.14
|18.42
|5.7
|66788.53
|Tata Communications
|2048.2
|11.35
|0.56
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58373.7
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.14
|-0.04
|-0.05
|109.1
|49.8
|15471.3
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|384.25
|-4.65
|-1.2
|491.15
|96.2
|12332.06
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1211.4 with a bid price of 1218.85 and an offer price of 1219.4. The open interest stands at 31,838,300, indicating strong market interest. The stock has an offer quantity of 950 and a bid quantity of 950, reflecting balanced demand and supply dynamics.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1208.95 and a high of ₹1225.45 on the current day.
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is at ₹1210.2 with a percent change of -0.62% and a net change of -7.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.15 (-8.33%) & ₹22.5 (-6.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹23.35 (+1.97%) & ₹15.8 (+2.27%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.45
|0.65
|0.05
|1244.95
|738.7
|678946.49
|Vodafone Idea
|13.69
|-0.33
|-2.35
|18.42
|5.7
|66642.49
|Tata Communications
|2039.5
|2.65
|0.13
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58125.75
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.02
|-0.16
|-0.2
|109.1
|49.8
|15447.84
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|384.75
|-4.15
|-1.07
|491.15
|96.2
|12348.11
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1217.6 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Bharti Airtel stock's low price for the day was ₹1213.5, while the high price reached ₹1225.45.
Bharti Airtel is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.4 with a bid price of 1223.95 and an offer price of 1224.5. The stock has a bid quantity of 950 and an offer quantity of 950. With an open interest of 31,839,250, Bharti Airtel is showing strong trading activity and investor interest in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bharti Airtel is ₹1223.95 with a net change of 6.15 (0.51%). This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|17.34%
|6 Months
|31.41%
|YTD
|17.94%
|1 Year
|62.53%
The current data of Bharti Airtel stock shows that the price is ₹1218.95 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -10.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Bharti Airtel's BSE volume was 86752 shares with a closing price of ₹1229.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!