Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1306.15, down -1.26% from yesterday's 1322.85
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1306.15, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

24 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 1322.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1306.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1326.35 and closed at 1333.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1334.55 and the low was 1320.05. The market capitalization was 750,394.89 crore with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a 52-week low of 774. The BSE volume for the day was 128,197 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33:23 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1294 and a high of 1320.05.

02 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1306.15, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1306.15 - a 1.26% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1315.47 , 1330.83 , 1341.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1289.17 , 1278.23 , 1262.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33:49 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:17:28 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1301.05, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1301.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1301.72. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

02 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:36:19 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:10:00 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:05:55 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1296.4, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1296.4 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1301.72. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

02 May 2024, 01:34:40 PM IST

02 May 2024, 01:06:30 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1297 and a high of 1320.05 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:36:18 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:24:55 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1315.94
10 Days1274.32
20 Days1243.55
50 Days1194.32
100 Days1127.49
300 Days1018.27
02 May 2024, 12:18:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1302.05, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1316.57 & second support of 1310.83 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1301.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1301.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 11:39:53 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1314.4 and 1299.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1299.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1314.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:24:26 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1307.7, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1316.57 & second support of 1310.83 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1301.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1301.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 11:13:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach 1309, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Tanla Platforms is declining, whereas Vodafone Idea, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Route Mobile are showing upward trends. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1309.0-13.85-1.051364.05774.0729402.9
Vodafone Idea13.220.020.1518.426.5464354.55
Railtel Corporation Of India408.08.352.09491.15114.813094.29
Tanla Platforms902.0-13.7-1.51317.7659.5512128.28
Route Mobile1536.011.60.761759.51252.259591.28
02 May 2024, 10:45:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 21.45% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 21.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1307.9, a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1317.55 & a low of 1303.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11314.4Support 11299.85
Resistance 21323.25Support 21294.15
Resistance 31328.95Support 31285.3
02 May 2024, 10:14:24 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach 1314.9, while its industry peers displayed mixed performance. Tanla Platforms saw a decline, whereas Vodafone Idea, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Route Mobile experienced increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.16% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1314.9-7.95-0.61364.05774.0732690.5
Vodafone Idea13.330.130.9818.426.5464890.03
Railtel Corporation Of India408.358.72.18491.15114.813105.52
Tanla Platforms901.2-14.5-1.581317.7659.5512117.52
Route Mobile1530.76.30.411759.51252.259558.18
02 May 2024, 09:40:40 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.75%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:40:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1316.35, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1322.85

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1316.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1310.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1310.83 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:21:30 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.74% and is currently trading at 1313.10. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 65.43% to 1313.10. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months9.0%
6 Months44.61%
YTD28.11%
1 Year65.43%
02 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11331.42Support 11316.57
Resistance 21340.53Support 21310.83
Resistance 31346.27Support 31301.72
02 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 2.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7068 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04:53 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1333.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1334.55 & 1320.05 yesterday to end at 1333.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

