Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1306.15, down -1.26% from yesterday's 1322.85

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1326.35 and closed at ₹1333.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1334.55 and the low was ₹1320.05. The market capitalization was ₹750,394.89 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a 52-week low of ₹774. The BSE volume for the day was 128,197 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1294 and a high of ₹1320.05.
Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1306.15 - a 1.26% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1315.47 , 1330.83 , 1341.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1289.17 , 1278.23 , 1262.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1301.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1301.72. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1315.94
|10 Days
|1274.32
|20 Days
|1243.55
|50 Days
|1194.32
|100 Days
|1127.49
|300 Days
|1018.27
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1296.4 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1301.72. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1297 and a high of ₹1320.05 on the current day.
The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1316.57 & second support of ₹1310.83 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1301.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1301.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The stock price has been moving between 1314.4 and 1299.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1299.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1314.4.
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach ₹1309, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Tanla Platforms is declining, whereas Vodafone Idea, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Route Mobile are showing upward trends. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1309.0
|-13.85
|-1.05
|1364.05
|774.0
|729402.9
|Vodafone Idea
|13.22
|0.02
|0.15
|18.42
|6.54
|64354.55
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|408.0
|8.35
|2.09
|491.15
|114.8
|13094.29
|Tanla Platforms
|902.0
|-13.7
|-1.5
|1317.7
|659.55
|12128.28
|Route Mobile
|1536.0
|11.6
|0.76
|1759.5
|1252.25
|9591.28
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 21.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1307.9, a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1317.55 & a low of 1303.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1314.4
|Support 1
|1299.85
|Resistance 2
|1323.25
|Support 2
|1294.15
|Resistance 3
|1328.95
|Support 3
|1285.3
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹1314.9, while its industry peers displayed mixed performance. Tanla Platforms saw a decline, whereas Vodafone Idea, Railtel Corporation Of India, and Route Mobile experienced increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.16% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1314.9
|-7.95
|-0.6
|1364.05
|774.0
|732690.5
|Vodafone Idea
|13.33
|0.13
|0.98
|18.42
|6.54
|64890.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|408.35
|8.7
|2.18
|491.15
|114.8
|13105.52
|Tanla Platforms
|901.2
|-14.5
|-1.58
|1317.7
|659.55
|12117.52
|Route Mobile
|1530.7
|6.3
|0.41
|1759.5
|1252.25
|9558.18
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1316.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1310.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1310.83 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.74% and is currently trading at ₹1313.10. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 65.43% to ₹1313.10. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|9.0%
|6 Months
|44.61%
|YTD
|28.11%
|1 Year
|65.43%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1331.42
|Support 1
|1316.57
|Resistance 2
|1340.53
|Support 2
|1310.83
|Resistance 3
|1346.27
|Support 3
|1301.72
The trading volume yesterday was 23.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1334.55 & ₹1320.05 yesterday to end at ₹1333.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
