Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1571.15 and closed at ₹1566.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1608.7, marking its 52-week high, and a low of ₹1561.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹904,074.28 crore. A total of 392,273 shares were traded on the BSE. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹847.6 and ₹1608.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1594.0, 0.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1608.7 & ₹1561.45 yesterday to end at ₹1588.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend