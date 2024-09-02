Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1566.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1588.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1571.15 and closed at 1566.1. The stock reached a high of 1608.7, marking its 52-week high, and a low of 1561.45. The market capitalization stood at 904,074.28 crore. A total of 392,273 shares were traded on the BSE. The 52-week range for the stock is between 847.6 and 1608.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1594.0, 0.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5916 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1566.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1608.7 & 1561.45 yesterday to end at 1588.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

