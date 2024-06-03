Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 1371.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1405.05, reached a high of 1420, and a low of 1389.1 before closing at 1371.85. The market capitalization stood at 789,461.56 crore with a 52-week high of 1407.05 and a low of 812.65. The BSE volume for the day was 96,573 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated between 1387.25 and 1420 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:47:52 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -57.49% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 57.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1394.25, a decrease of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:35:08 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1399.57 and 1382.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1382.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 1399.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11397.75Support 11388.45
Resistance 21401.8Support 21383.2
Resistance 31407.05Support 31379.15
03 Jun 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1376.82
10 Days1361.28
20 Days1325.73
50 Days1270.29
100 Days1192.27
300 Days1064.50
03 Jun 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:15:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1393.2, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1371.85

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1393.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1345.32 and 1394.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1345.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1394.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:47:06 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.10% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 11 AM is down by 47.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1395.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:39:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1405.3 and a low of 1387.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1398.67 (Support level 1), indicating a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1393.13 and 1382.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11399.57Support 11382.07
Resistance 21411.18Support 21376.18
Resistance 31417.07Support 31364.57
03 Jun 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1371.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1420 & 1389.1 yesterday to end at 1371.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

