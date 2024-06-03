Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1405.05, reached a high of ₹1420, and a low of ₹1389.1 before closing at ₹1371.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹789,461.56 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1407.05 and a low of ₹812.65. The BSE volume for the day was 96,573 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated between ₹1387.25 and ₹1420 on the current trading day.
Volume traded till 12 AM is -57.49% lower than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 57.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1394.25, a decrease of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1399.57 and 1382.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1382.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 1399.57.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1397.75
|Support 1
|1388.45
|Resistance 2
|1401.8
|Support 2
|1383.2
|Resistance 3
|1407.05
|Support 3
|1379.15
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1376.82
|10 Days
|1361.28
|20 Days
|1325.73
|50 Days
|1270.29
|100 Days
|1192.27
|300 Days
|1064.50
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1393.2, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1371.85
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1393.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1345.32 and ₹1394.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1345.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1394.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.10% lower than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 11 AM is down by 47.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1395.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1405.3 and a low of 1387.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1398.67 (Support level 1), indicating a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1393.13 and 1382.47.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1399.57
|Support 1
|1382.07
|Resistance 2
|1411.18
|Support 2
|1376.18
|Resistance 3
|1417.07
|Support 3
|1364.57
Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1371.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1420 & ₹1389.1 yesterday to end at ₹1371.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend