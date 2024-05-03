Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1279.65, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

40 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 1306.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1279.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1317.95, reached a high of 1320.05, and a low of 1294 before closing at 1322.85. The market cap was 740,677.17 crore with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a low of 774. The BSE volume for the day was 106,885 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1258.25 and a high of 1309.55 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:31:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.22%; Futures open interest increased by 6.4%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel may indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders who have short positions may consider holding onto them.

03 May 2024, 03:54:02 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1279.65, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1279.65 - a 2.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1306.42 , 1334.63 , 1358.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.07 , 1229.93 , 1201.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 225.09% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 3 PM has increased by 225.09% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1279.65, showing a decrease of -2.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:33:17 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:48 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1275.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1289.17 & second support of 1278.23 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1262.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1262.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:56:41 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1315.94
10 Days1274.32
20 Days1243.55
50 Days1194.32
100 Days1127.49
300 Days1019.02
03 May 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 829.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 829.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1277.4, up by -2.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1273.55 and 1257.45 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 1257.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1273.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11271.88Support 11261.23
Resistance 21275.72Support 21254.42
Resistance 31282.53Support 31250.58
03 May 2024, 02:13:21 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:00:10 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1260.75, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1260.75 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1262.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

03 May 2024, 01:51:34 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1177.22% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bharti Airtel till 1 PM is 1177.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1260.65, showing a decrease of -3.48%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33:45 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1276.65 and a low of 1260.55 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1272.0 and 1267.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11273.55Support 11257.45
Resistance 21283.15Support 21250.95
Resistance 31289.65Support 31241.35
03 May 2024, 01:10:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.64%; Futures open interest increased by 6.91%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:00:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1268.05 and a high of 1309.55 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:49:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 588.64% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 12 AM has increased by 588.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1274.75, reflecting a decrease of -2.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:39:18 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel's stock reached a high of 1287.2 and a low of 1275.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1282.18 and 1277.27, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing out current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11283.9Support 11272.0
Resistance 21291.5Support 21267.7
Resistance 31295.8Support 31260.1
03 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1315.94
10 Days1274.32
20 Days1243.55
50 Days1194.32
100 Days1127.49
300 Days1019.02
03 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:12:23 PM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1278.85, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1289.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1278.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1278.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45:48 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 466.12% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 466.12% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1285, reflecting a -1.62% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:35:49 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1294.08 and 1274.43 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1274.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1294.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11290.83Support 11282.18
Resistance 21294.57Support 21277.27
Resistance 31299.48Support 31273.53
03 May 2024, 11:24:26 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1286.15, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1289.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1278.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1278.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10:05 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.52% to reach 1286.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all declining, whereas Vodafone Idea is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1286.35-19.8-1.521364.05774.0716781.83
Vodafone Idea13.270.050.3818.426.5464597.95
Tata Communications1738.9-3.15-0.182085.01209.9549558.65
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra81.3-0.69-0.84109.160.3515893.56
Railtel Corporation Of India396.95-9.05-2.23491.15114.812739.65
03 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:45:12 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 116.46% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 116.46% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1281.95, showing a decrease of -1.85%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:38:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1300.0 & a low of 1280.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11294.08Support 11274.43
Resistance 21306.87Support 21267.57
Resistance 31313.73Support 31254.78
03 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:56:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.01% to reach 1292.9, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Railtel Corporation Of India is declining, but Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.52% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1292.9-13.25-1.011364.05774.0720431.63
Vodafone Idea13.410.191.4418.426.5465279.46
Tata Communications1746.554.50.262085.01209.9549776.67
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.050.060.07109.160.3516040.18
Railtel Corporation Of India398.65-7.35-1.81491.15114.812794.21
03 May 2024, 09:45:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.69%

The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential downward trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:34:29 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1296.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1296.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1289.17 and 1315.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1289.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1315.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:16:39 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has declined by -0.18% and is currently trading at 1303.80. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have increased by 67.34% to 1303.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.42%
3 Months8.77%
6 Months41.15%
YTD26.34%
1 Year67.34%
03 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11315.47Support 11289.17
Resistance 21330.83Support 21278.23
Resistance 31341.77Support 31262.87
03 May 2024, 08:33:51 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7218 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1322.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1320.05 & 1294 yesterday to end at 1322.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

