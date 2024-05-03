Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1279.65, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1306.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1317.95, reached a high of ₹1320.05, and a low of ₹1294 before closing at ₹1322.85. The market cap was ₹740,677.17 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a low of ₹774. The BSE volume for the day was 106,885 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1258.25 and a high of ₹1309.55 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.22%; Futures open interest increased by 6.4%
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel may indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders who have short positions may consider holding onto them.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1279.65, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1279.65 - a 2.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1306.42 , 1334.63 , 1358.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.07 , 1229.93 , 1201.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 225.09% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 3 PM has increased by 225.09% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1279.65, showing a decrease of -2.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1275.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1289.17 & second support of ₹1278.23 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1262.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1262.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1315.94
|10 Days
|1274.32
|20 Days
|1243.55
|50 Days
|1194.32
|100 Days
|1127.49
|300 Days
|1019.02
Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 829.38% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 829.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1277.4, up by -2.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1273.55 and 1257.45 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 1257.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1273.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1271.88
|Support 1
|1261.23
|Resistance 2
|1275.72
|Support 2
|1254.42
|Resistance 3
|1282.53
|Support 3
|1250.58
Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1260.75, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1260.75 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1262.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1177.22% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Bharti Airtel till 1 PM is 1177.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1260.65, showing a decrease of -3.48%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1276.65 and a low of 1260.55 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1272.0 and 1267.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1273.55
|Support 1
|1257.45
|Resistance 2
|1283.15
|Support 2
|1250.95
|Resistance 3
|1289.65
|Support 3
|1241.35
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.64%; Futures open interest increased by 6.91%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1268.05 and a high of ₹1309.55 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 588.64% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 12 AM has increased by 588.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1274.75, reflecting a decrease of -2.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel's stock reached a high of 1287.2 and a low of 1275.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1282.18 and 1277.27, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing out current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1283.9
|Support 1
|1272.0
|Resistance 2
|1291.5
|Support 2
|1267.7
|Resistance 3
|1295.8
|Support 3
|1260.1
Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1315.94
|10 Days
|1274.32
|20 Days
|1243.55
|50 Days
|1194.32
|100 Days
|1127.49
|300 Days
|1019.02
Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1278.85, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1289.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1278.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1278.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 466.12% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 466.12% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1285, reflecting a -1.62% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1294.08 and 1274.43 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1274.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1294.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1290.83
|Support 1
|1282.18
|Resistance 2
|1294.57
|Support 2
|1277.27
|Resistance 3
|1299.48
|Support 3
|1273.53
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1286.15, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1289.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1278.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1278.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.52% to reach ₹1286.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all declining, whereas Vodafone Idea is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1286.35
|-19.8
|-1.52
|1364.05
|774.0
|716781.83
|Vodafone Idea
|13.27
|0.05
|0.38
|18.42
|6.54
|64597.95
|Tata Communications
|1738.9
|-3.15
|-0.18
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49558.65
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|81.3
|-0.69
|-0.84
|109.1
|60.35
|15893.56
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|396.95
|-9.05
|-2.23
|491.15
|114.8
|12739.65
Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 116.46% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 116.46% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1281.95, showing a decrease of -1.85%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1300.0 & a low of 1280.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1294.08
|Support 1
|1274.43
|Resistance 2
|1306.87
|Support 2
|1267.57
|Resistance 3
|1313.73
|Support 3
|1254.78
Bharti Airtel Live Updates
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 1.01% to reach ₹1292.9, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Railtel Corporation Of India is declining, but Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.52% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1292.9
|-13.25
|-1.01
|1364.05
|774.0
|720431.63
|Vodafone Idea
|13.41
|0.19
|1.44
|18.42
|6.54
|65279.46
|Tata Communications
|1746.55
|4.5
|0.26
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49776.67
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.05
|0.06
|0.07
|109.1
|60.35
|16040.18
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|398.65
|-7.35
|-1.81
|491.15
|114.8
|12794.21
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.69%
The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel indicate a potential downward trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1296.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1306.15
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1296.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1289.17 and ₹1315.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1289.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1315.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Bharti Airtel has declined by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹1303.80. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have increased by 67.34% to ₹1303.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|3 Months
|8.77%
|6 Months
|41.15%
|YTD
|26.34%
|1 Year
|67.34%
Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1315.47
|Support 1
|1289.17
|Resistance 2
|1330.83
|Support 2
|1278.23
|Resistance 3
|1341.77
|Support 3
|1262.87
Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7218 k
The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1322.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1320.05 & ₹1294 yesterday to end at ₹1322.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!