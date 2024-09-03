Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1617 and closed at ₹1588.95, with a high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹1565.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹895283.6 crore. It traded 57,760 shares on the BSE. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is ₹1608.7, and its 52-week low is ₹847.6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1597.33
|Support 1
|1557.83
|Resistance 2
|1620.92
|Support 2
|1541.92
|Resistance 3
|1636.83
|Support 3
|1518.33
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1594.0, 1.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1617 & ₹1565.65 yesterday to end at ₹1573.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend