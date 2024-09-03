Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1588.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1573.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1617 and closed at 1588.95, with a high of 1617 and a low of 1565.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 895283.6 crore. It traded 57,760 shares on the BSE. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is 1608.7, and its 52-week low is 847.6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11597.33Support 11557.83
Resistance 21620.92Support 21541.92
Resistance 31636.83Support 31518.33
03 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1594.0, 1.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6046 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1588.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1617 & 1565.65 yesterday to end at 1573.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.