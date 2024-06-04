Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1405.05, reached a high of ₹1420, and closed at ₹1371.85 with a low of ₹1385. The market capitalization was ₹791,904.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1407.05, and the 52-week low was ₹812.65. The BSE volume was 152,261 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 287.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1420 & ₹1385 yesterday to end at ₹1371.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend