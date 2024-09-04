Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1560.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1577.25 and closed at 1573.50, with a high of 1580 and a low of 1558.20. The company's market capitalization stood at 887,886.91 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1617 and a low of 858.55, with a trading volume of 54,061 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:42:27 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.9%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:31:23 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1545.5, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1560.5

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of 1553.27 & second support of 1545.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1532.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1532.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19:39 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by 0.82%, currently trading at 1,547.65. Over the past year, however, Bharti Airtel's shares have experienced a significant increase of 80.35%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months4.84%
6 Months33.51%
YTD51.19%
1 Year80.35%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49:13 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11573.67Support 11553.27
Resistance 21586.53Support 21545.73
Resistance 31594.07Support 31532.87
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1594.0, 2.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6015 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1573.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1580 & 1558.2 yesterday to end at 1560.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

