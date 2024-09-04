Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1577.25 and closed at ₹1573.50, with a high of ₹1580 and a low of ₹1558.20. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹887,886.91 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹858.55, with a trading volume of 54,061 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.9%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1545.5, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1560.5
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has broken the first support of ₹1553.27 & second support of ₹1545.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1532.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1532.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by 0.82%, currently trading at ₹1,547.65. Over the past year, however, Bharti Airtel's shares have experienced a significant increase of 80.35%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|4.84%
|6 Months
|33.51%
|YTD
|51.19%
|1 Year
|80.35%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1573.67
|Support 1
|1553.27
|Resistance 2
|1586.53
|Support 2
|1545.73
|Resistance 3
|1594.07
|Support 3
|1532.87
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1594.0, 2.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6015 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1573.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1580 & ₹1558.2 yesterday to end at ₹1560.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend