Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
05 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1461.45, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1493.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live:
05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 61.92% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: null
05 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1475.33
|Support 1
|1453.13
|Resistance 2
|1488.87
|Support 2
|1444.47
|Resistance 3
|1497.53
|Support 3
|1430.93
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1486.55 & ₹1459 yesterday to end at ₹1459.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.