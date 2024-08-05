Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 1493.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1461.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1461.45, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1493.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live:

05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 61.92% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: null

05 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11475.33Support 11453.13
Resistance 21488.87Support 21444.47
Resistance 31497.53Support 31430.93
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1486.55 & 1459 yesterday to end at 1459.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

