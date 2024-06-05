Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹1393.1 and a close price of ₹1393.95. The high for the day was ₹1395.65 and the low was ₹1224.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹742,280.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1420 and ₹819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 434,816 shares.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1394.05
|Support 1
|1216.1
|Resistance 2
|1484.5
|Support 2
|1128.6
|Resistance 3
|1572.0
|Support 3
|1038.15
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 287.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1395.65 & ₹1224.5 yesterday to end at ₹1393.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.