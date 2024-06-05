Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -6.27 %. The stock closed at 1393.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1306.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock on the last day saw an open price of 1393.1 and a close price of 1393.95. The high for the day was 1395.65 and the low was 1224.5. The market capitalization stood at 742,280.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1420 and 819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 434,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11394.05Support 11216.1
Resistance 21484.5Support 21128.6
Resistance 31572.0Support 31038.15
05 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6544 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 287.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1393.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1395.65 & 1224.5 yesterday to end at 1393.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

