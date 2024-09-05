Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1560.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1563.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.