Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1559.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹1560.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1564 and a low of ₹1542.30, indicating volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹889,508.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹858.55, with a trading volume of 64,851 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1594.0, 1.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1564 & ₹1542.3 yesterday to end at ₹1563.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend