Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 1493.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1466 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1463.95, reached a high of 1486.55, and a low of 1451.25 before closing at 1493.75. The market capitalization stood at 834118.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 1539.1 and a 52-week low of 847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 83232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1486.55 & 1451.25 yesterday to end at 1466. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

