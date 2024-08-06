Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1463.95, reached a high of ₹1486.55, and a low of ₹1451.25 before closing at ₹1493.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹834118.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1539.1 and a 52-week low of ₹847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 83232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1493.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1486.55 & ₹1451.25 yesterday to end at ₹1466. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend