Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock closed at ₹1344.4 on the last day with an open price of ₹1367.1. The high for the day was ₹1367.1, while the low was ₹1335. The market capitalization stood at 762107.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1420 and ₹819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price has increased by 0.04% to reach ₹1344.95, following the positive trend among its industry peers. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.66% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1344.95
|0.55
|0.04
|1420.0
|819.0
|760187.03
|Vodafone Idea
|15.13
|0.27
|1.82
|18.42
|7.03
|75831.29
|Tata Communications
|1757.9
|8.9
|0.51
|2085.0
|1361.05
|50100.15
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|73.73
|2.2
|3.08
|109.1
|62.83
|14413.68
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|380.85
|24.8
|6.97
|491.15
|117.5
|12222.94
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1367.1 & ₹1335 yesterday to end at ₹1344.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend