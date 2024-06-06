Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 06 Jun 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1344.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock closed at 1344.4 on the last day with an open price of 1367.1. The high for the day was 1367.1, while the low was 1335. The market capitalization stood at 762107.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1420 and 819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price has increased by 0.04% to reach 1344.95, following the positive trend among its industry peers. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.66% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1344.950.550.041420.0819.0760187.03
Vodafone Idea15.130.271.8218.427.0375831.29
Tata Communications1757.98.90.512085.01361.0550100.15
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra73.732.23.08109.162.8314413.68
Railtel Corporation Of India380.8524.86.97491.15117.512222.94
06 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.64%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1344.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1367.1 & 1335 yesterday to end at 1344.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.