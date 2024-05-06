Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1276.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1289.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1309.55 and closed at 1306.15. The high for the day was 1309.55, while the low was 1258.25. The market capitalization stood at 725649.85 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1364.05, with the 52-week low at 774. The BSE volume for the day was 238027 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel's stock price reached a high of 1292.3 and a low of 1282.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1285.97, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1282.98 and 1278.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11289.9Support 11280.1
Resistance 21296.0Support 21276.4
Resistance 31299.7Support 31270.3
06 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.59%; Futures open interest increased by 0.56%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1276 and a high of 1298.5 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -51.60% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 51.60% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1290, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1299.9 and 1288.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1288.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1299.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11293.82Support 11285.97
Resistance 21298.68Support 21282.98
Resistance 31301.67Support 31278.12
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1315.05
10 Days1287.16
20 Days1250.66
50 Days1201.18
100 Days1133.02
300 Days1022.50
06 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price update :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1289.35, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1276.75

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1289.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1254.07 and 1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -56.94% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 56.94% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1289.9, showing a decrease of 1.03%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1298.5 and a trough of 1287.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1291.22 and 1295.23, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11299.9Support 11288.6
Resistance 21304.85Support 21282.25
Resistance 31311.2Support 31277.3
06 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1293.95, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1276.75

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1293.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1254.07 and 1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 1.23% to reach 1292.4, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing a decline, Tata Communications, another peer, is seeing a rise. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are up by 0.21% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1292.415.651.231364.05774.0720153.02
Vodafone Idea13.05-0.14-1.0618.426.5463526.99
Tata Communications1727.16.00.352085.01209.9549222.35
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.78-1.02-1.26109.160.3515596.41
Railtel Corporation Of India382.5-12.0-3.04491.15114.812275.89
06 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.17% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is down by 56.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1292.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1288.0 & a low of 1276.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11291.22Support 11279.97
Resistance 21295.23Support 21272.73
Resistance 31302.47Support 31268.72
06 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.42% to reach 1282.1. In contrast, companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India have seen a decrease in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1282.15.350.421364.05774.0714413.64
Vodafone Idea12.97-0.22-1.6718.426.5463137.56
Tata Communications1712.9-8.2-0.482085.01209.9548817.65
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.12-1.68-2.08109.160.3515467.39
Railtel Corporation Of India377.45-17.05-4.32491.15114.812113.82
06 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1279.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1276.75

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1279.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1254.07 and 1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 1287.85. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 61.88%, reaching 1287.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.58%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months37.24%
YTD23.76%
1 Year61.88%
06 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11306.42Support 11254.07
Resistance 21334.63Support 21229.93
Resistance 31358.77Support 31201.72
06 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 1.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8888
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7678 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1306.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1309.55 & 1258.25 yesterday to end at 1306.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.