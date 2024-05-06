Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1309.55 and closed at ₹1306.15. The high for the day was ₹1309.55, while the low was ₹1258.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹725649.85 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1364.05, with the 52-week low at ₹774. The BSE volume for the day was 238027 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel's stock price reached a high of 1292.3 and a low of 1282.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1285.97, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1282.98 and 1278.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1289.9
|Support 1
|1280.1
|Resistance 2
|1296.0
|Support 2
|1276.4
|Resistance 3
|1299.7
|Support 3
|1270.3
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharti Airtel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1276 and a high of ₹1298.5 on the current day.
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 51.60% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1290, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1299.9 and 1288.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1288.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1299.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1293.82
|Support 1
|1285.97
|Resistance 2
|1298.68
|Support 2
|1282.98
|Resistance 3
|1301.67
|Support 3
|1278.12
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1315.05
|10 Days
|1287.16
|20 Days
|1250.66
|50 Days
|1201.18
|100 Days
|1133.02
|300 Days
|1022.50
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1289.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1254.07 and ₹1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 56.94% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1289.9, showing a decrease of 1.03%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1298.5 and a trough of 1287.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1291.22 and 1295.23, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1299.9
|Support 1
|1288.6
|Resistance 2
|1304.85
|Support 2
|1282.25
|Resistance 3
|1311.2
|Support 3
|1277.3
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1293.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1254.07 and ₹1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 1.23% to reach ₹1292.4, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing a decline, Tata Communications, another peer, is seeing a rise. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are up by 0.21% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1292.4
|15.65
|1.23
|1364.05
|774.0
|720153.02
|Vodafone Idea
|13.05
|-0.14
|-1.06
|18.42
|6.54
|63526.99
|Tata Communications
|1727.1
|6.0
|0.35
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49222.35
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.78
|-1.02
|-1.26
|109.1
|60.35
|15596.41
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|382.5
|-12.0
|-3.04
|491.15
|114.8
|12275.89
The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is down by 56.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1292.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1288.0 & a low of 1276.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1291.22
|Support 1
|1279.97
|Resistance 2
|1295.23
|Support 2
|1272.73
|Resistance 3
|1302.47
|Support 3
|1268.72
Today, the share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.42% to reach ₹1282.1. In contrast, companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India have seen a decrease in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1282.1
|5.35
|0.42
|1364.05
|774.0
|714413.64
|Vodafone Idea
|12.97
|-0.22
|-1.67
|18.42
|6.54
|63137.56
|Tata Communications
|1712.9
|-8.2
|-0.48
|2085.0
|1209.95
|48817.65
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.12
|-1.68
|-2.08
|109.1
|60.35
|15467.39
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|377.45
|-17.05
|-4.32
|491.15
|114.8
|12113.82
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1279.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1254.07 and ₹1306.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1254.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1306.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹1287.85. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 61.88%, reaching ₹1287.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.58%
|3 Months
|8.31%
|6 Months
|37.24%
|YTD
|23.76%
|1 Year
|61.88%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1306.42
|Support 1
|1254.07
|Resistance 2
|1334.63
|Support 2
|1229.93
|Resistance 3
|1358.77
|Support 3
|1201.72
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 1.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 50.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1309.55 & ₹1258.25 yesterday to end at ₹1306.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
